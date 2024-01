Full stack web developer

С 20.02.21 на год не доступен в связи с постоянной работой.

I'm a full stack web developer. I have 2 year of practical experience. I have worked as a freelancer (mostly one-time projects), and what is more, for the last six months I have been developing a social network (dating site as a full web stack developer).

I am ready for interesting offers and creative projects.

JavaScript, Angular / NgRx / RxJs, TypeScript, Node.js (TS/ES), jQuery,

Socket.IO, MongoDB, MySql, HTML5, CSS/LESS/SCSS, Responsive Web Design,

Bootstrap, Angular Material, Git, Gulp, Npm, Express.js;

Contacts:

email: [email protected]