Experienced Full Stack Developer(Angular, Ionic, Laravel, Yii2)

料I am a fan of programming since 2012. I always evolute of my self and follow of new trends in software development. I prefer clean code and open communication with client. My clients always know what is a status of the project.

Frontend skills:

-Ionic, Angular9, Angular.js, TypeScript, JavaScript, React, Redux, ReactNative, cross-platform mobile application;

Backend skills:

-Node.js, Laravel, Yii2, firebase

👍Respect time and deadlines

💪Always use: DRY, KISS

❤️One love: scrum, kanban

I'm not just write code, I propose a solution of problem. I have a lot of experience with projects in spheres like medicine, financial, loyalty and coupons, internet shops.

My main goal is effective relationships and happy customers.