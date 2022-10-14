Experienced Full Stack Developer(Angular, Ionic, Laravel, Yii2)
料I am a fan of programming since 2012. I always evolute of my self and follow of new trends in software development. I prefer clean code and open communication with client. My clients always know what is a status of the project.
Frontend skills:
-Ionic, Angular9, Angular.js, TypeScript, JavaScript, React, Redux, ReactNative, cross-platform mobile application;
Backend skills:
-Node.js, Laravel, Yii2, firebase
👍Respect time and deadlines
💪Always use: DRY, KISS
❤️One love: scrum, kanban
I'm not just write code, I propose a solution of problem. I have a lot of experience with projects in spheres like medicine, financial, loyalty and coupons, internet shops.
My main goal is effective relationships and happy customers.
Портфолио
- Платежная система
- Сайт консалтинг агенства
- Мобильное приложение для страховой компании
- Система онлайн института