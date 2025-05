Доработка дизайна

По ТЗ.

Frankfurt AirportCountry: Germany

Largest airport in Germany, main international hub of Lufthansa

Airport opening year: 1936

Local time GMT (winter/summer): +1/+2

Geographic coordinates: Latitude (50.03), Longitude (8.57)

Location: 12 km (7.5 miles) southwest of the city centre of Frankfurt am Main

Number of terminals: 2

IATA code: FRA

ICAO code: EDDF

Postal address: 60547 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Office phone number: +49 69 69 00

Flight information: +49 69 69 00

Fax number: +49 69 6907 0081

E-mail: [email protected]

Web-site: www.frankfurt-airport.com

Based airlines: Condor Flugdienst, Lufthansa, Lufthansa CityLine, PrivatAir, SunExpress Germany

Initially I found Frankfurt Airport pleasant, efficient and large. The assistant at the check in machines was very cheerful, efficient and helpful. THe facilities are excellent but unfortunately the member of staff I encountered at the gate for flight LH916 was incredibly rude, unnecessarily so. After getting to the gate with plenty of time to spare the gate was empty and we sat on the available seats.

