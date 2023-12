Здравствуйте, Александр.

Нам очень понравились ваши работы и мы хотели бы узнать есть ли у вас возможность заняться для нас одним проектом.

Бриф ниже. Дайте знать если нужен перевод - я пришлю, отвечу на любые вопросы.

***

https://graphicriver.net/item/rpg-class-badges/22800887

We are planning to buy this pack linked above with the goal of making some sort of evolving badge. The idea is that we want a badge that has multiple "evolutions". It would start with just a basic image, then evolve with more embellishments. We will use the individual layers of the badges (shields, weapons, etc) to show progress. The pack above works well with evolving the background but we also need to show some progression with the foreground elements. We would like you to design what we need for the foreground - chess pieces but stylized in a way that it shows a stone face (like the images linked below) but is still easily recognizable as a king/queen/bishop/knight.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yrb8jmmgkj86xf0/AADWO7WbYeE8mp7pfOIvi42Ua?dl=0

For this commission let's focus on just the king chess piece and its evolution. Our initial idea is that it would be a face/bust of a King (see stone-face.jpg from the folder) and would evolve from there. It should mostly match the art style used for the "RPG Class Badge Pack". Please have it layered so that each element can be displayed separately much like how the Badge Pack shows the individual shields, weapons, and class symbols - for the king, the helmet embellishment layer outlined in green can be disabled and the face would still have a basic helmet, the gems could be removed/swapped to other gems, the armor gets upgraded, etc.

You have creative freedom on what you think would be good for evolution stages but we would like to see at least 10 stages (including the most basic look). Some examples would be:

Crown - from just basic crown to jeweled battle crown

Wings attachment - from small to big wings

Jewel evolution - could even just start from a blank socket then have different gems later on

We have also included some chess sets we like for your inspiration (chess sets 1-3, sample 1-2).

How much would you quote for something like this?