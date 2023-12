IPhone / iPad developer

IT&T Consulting (https://www.itt-consulting.com/) is looking for an iPhone Objective C Developer full-time position in Kiev’s (Ukraine) subsidiary.

Successful candidates should meet the following requirements.

Mandatory:

• good understanding of OOP practices and concepts

• experience in development on Mac platform

• good knowledge of iOS SDK

• excellent knowledge of Objective C

• knowledge and experience in Cocoa framework

• Intermediate English

Strongly desired:

• experience in development for the iPhone/iPad

• knowledge and experience in Quartz 2D

• experience of XML parsers usage

Desired:

• CoreData

• Facebook FBConnect API

• Apple pre-installed audio units

We offer:

• Competitive compensation package depending on your skills and experience

• Comfortable office facilities

• Opportunities of professional growth

• In-house English and French courses paid by the company

You will

• Become a member of one of the leading foreign Companies

• Participate in top technology projects

• Master new skills and extend your knowledge

We encourage team atmosphere - it means people are friendly, helpful and easy to get on with.

Apply now by sending your full CV (in English) at [email protected] .

Please indicate the vacancy title in the 'Subject' line for speedy processing of your application.