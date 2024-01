React developer

I like to create responsive, beautiful and functional user interfaces. Looking for a remote job as a React or React Native Junior Developer.

I am experienced with:

- Languages

• JavaScript, ES5, ES6, ES7, ES8 (2 years experience)

• HTML5

• CSS3

- Frameworks

• React (1.5 year experience)

• React Native (1.5 year experience)

- State management

• Redux + Redux Thunk / Redux Saga

- Server Side Rendering (SSR)

• Next.js

- Styles

• SCSS/SASS

• Ant Design

- Version control

• GIT, GitHub

- Testing

• Jest

• React Native Testing Library

- Working with data

• Firestore, FireBase DB

• Fetch, REST, JSON, AJAX

-Navigation

• React-router

• React-navigation

- UI/UX design

- Creating NPM packages