ASP.NET Developer

ASP.NET based SIP webphone needed

Requirements:

SIP and RTP stack (compatible with standard VOIP servers like Cisco or Asterisk...)

Support of g711 (alaw, ulaw), g729, g729a, gsm, speex (narrow, wide) codecs

Basic call features

Redial, call hold, mute and transfer/forward

Balance display, call timer

Unlimited lines

DTMF support

Server side integration using ASP.NET 3.5

Compatible with IE and Firefox browsers and Windows OS

No software or plugin installation

NAT/Firewall , STUN, outbound proxy support

Signaling and c

Echo cancellation/noise reduction

Source code must be provided