IE Toolbar

1) get through Pop blockers.

2) works on IE 7 and below.

3) Timed delayed: so when a user opens the browser it doesn’t pop the massages or pop ups right away.

4) Shows stats install and uninstalls, messages sent

5) Provide us with an uninstall.

6) more secure

7) collects emails (Grabs Emails out of outlook/outlook express address books.(Firstname, Lastname, email address.)

8) Separate stats area for affiliates wanted to promote it. So we would need away for affiliates to put in their code and track it. So we could see the number of install each affiliate was sending. (ie zango.com)

9) Flexible so we can add features later on if desired.

10) Able to choose add or remove functions for other user(checkboxes, ability to turn on or off any of the features of our toolbar.)

11) Add categories(groups) of installs.. Example: say guy 1 installs our toolbar 100k times and guy 2 installs our toolbar 50k times. We should be able to pick what options(popups, messages, email collections, etc.) to activate to what installs.

12) Admin login with all options and user level logins for stats and available options

for their security level.