Epson Firmware fix/upgrade

Hello,

We need somebody who can fix an existing ink jet printer firmware or writing a new one. We need to change the paper feeding and the cleaning cycle on Epson printers. I am looking for someone to work with on an on going basis. We are designing a flat bed printer.

What I need to do is to take an Epson 2200 or similar printer and use it as the basis to build and sell Direct to Garment printers. We will engineer the mechanical part of the printer and will use the off the shelf printer electronics and hardware. After some research into a Epson printer it looks like when you start the printer it goes through a cleaning process part of this is to run the paper feed motor in reverse to run a pump that cleans the head when that is done it moves the motor in the opposite direction to feed the paper when the paper hits a limit switch the motor stops and the printer is ready to print. We need to remove all of this except the move to limit switch. We will not be moving the paper but the tee shirt on a platen. What do you think? I would like to partner with someone and we would engineer the hardware and the prototyping.