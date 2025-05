U3 interface: installer, db access,copy protection

Есть проекты, описанные ниже. Описание на английском, т.к. предполагается, что ваш уровень английского достаточен, чтобы в этом разобраться.

Просьба оценить в часах, сроках и по деньгам эти проекты.

Our program can run from a remote hard drive, and we want to explore this further. The following group of projects is to take advantage of it. The key point here is to make our app U3-compliant, to fully support all U3 execution options.

Subproject 1: U3 Installer

You will have to develop an installer program (call it SetupU3.exe) to install our app on U3-compatible flash drives:

http://software.u3.com/interstitial.aspx

This installer should add our app to the program list on the target u3 drive, and take all other actions, required for u3 installation. So, our app will appears at u3 shortcuts list.

For this purpose we need you to find or develop (please estimate time for development in this case!) a program to make u3 installations (similar to InstallShileld). You will use it for this subproject, and you will show us how we can use it further for everything else.

The installer should get as input the list of files to be installed (and these files should be included into the installation).

All these files should be placed into the same application folder.

Subproject 2: Running our app from USB drive

This project is continuation of U3 subproject 1. You need to:

1.Verify that our u3-installed app runs correctly from the flash drive, using DSN-less (“file”) MSAccess database

2.No traces/data is left on the computer (no traces in the registry in particular). This is important for protecting user data and confidentiality: once the flash drive (with our app) is removed from the computer, nothing (from our app) remains on the computer.

Subproject 3: Copy-protection for USB drives

Implement a mechanism to protect our application executable, installed on USB drive, from being copied onto another USB drive. Our software is commercial and each copy should be purchased legally. We need you to implement a reliable mechanism which will lock our application to the drive on which it was originally installed. When someone copies it to another drive, it may run there for a short trial period, but then (if not paid for), it should expire.

Note that because we are talking about the removable drives, you cannot use registry or any other common tricks. Everything, locking mechanism included, should remain on the USB drive only.

Third-party protection tools like Armadillo can be considered as well.

