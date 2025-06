1. targeting of emails by countries

2. blocking signing up from the same IP

3. adding more interests option from admin panel

4. different prices for redemptions for ads in contrast with cash prices

5. creating usernames by users in place of automatically created numbers

6. banner rotation in the top frames of paid ads after crediting too

7. automated finding of members clicking from the same IP

8. placing graphics into emails

9. additional advertising package for page links and top sponsors with statistics

(like for banner impressions). top sponsors are non-paid links in paid emails

below paid link.

10. cheatbot control by clicking on numbers: admin can set that in 1 of X PTC or

email clicks members must choose from few numbers one number like on gif image

above the numbers

11. automated disappearing signup ads from the paid signups page after

confirmation (today they stay). sorting of them by price (ads with highest prices

on top)

12. new field on "signup confirmation" page: "your login on [my url]" with adding

of this in advertiser's statistics too. blocking of confirmation if one of fields

is not filled (today it works if the field "Your login or ID# on [advertiser url]" is not filled)

13. contest emails (X of randomly choosed members receive credit)

14. option to members to choose while signing up or editing their information to

get emails into site box or email or both of them

15. adding an optoin of choosing state from list (in place of field today) and

targeting of emais by state in targeted email campaigns.

Оплата через PayPal

Thanks. Alex.