My name is Giga. I am a web developer with over four years of experience.
I worked in some web studios as Front end Developer.
Now I'm working on some different freelance platforms.
Clients always speak well of my work. I am sure we can cooperate well.
My main direction is developing websites front end layout, Adaptive websites, WordPress Development, React Development, Web design
Skills:
- HTML/CSS
- JavaScript/jQuery
- React (Thunk, Redux, RTK, React Router, Rest API)
- TypeScript
- WebSockets
- Bootstrap
- Photoshop/FIGMA/AdobeXD/Zeplin
- LESS/SASS/SCSS/PUG
- GULP
- WordPress
- GIT
- MUI
Personal qualities:
Communication skills, responsibility, efficiency, confidence, persistence, perfectionism, perseverance I will be glad to work with you on new exciting projects