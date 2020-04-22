Gigachik

My name is Giga. I am a web developer with over four years of experience.

I worked in some web studios as Front end Developer.

Now I'm working on some different freelance platforms.

Clients always speak well of my work. I am sure we can cooperate well.

My main direction is developing websites front end layout, Adaptive websites, WordPress Development, React Development, Web design

Skills:

- HTML/CSS

- JavaScript/jQuery

- React (Thunk, Redux, RTK, React Router, Rest API)

- TypeScript

- WebSockets

- Bootstrap

- Photoshop/FIGMA/AdobeXD/Zeplin

- LESS/SASS/SCSS/PUG

- GULP

- WordPress

- GIT

- MUI

Personal qualities:

Communication skills, responsibility, efficiency, confidence, persistence, perfectionism, perseverance I will be glad to work with you on new exciting projects

Натянуть одну страницу на WP
WordPress
Рекомендую! Выполнил все качественно и в срок!
Отличный заказчик, было приятно поработать. Четкая постановка задачи. Надеюсь еще сработаемся
