vovik_temp

PHP/JavaScript/ColdFusion web developer

CAREER SUMMARY

Web developer with over 8 years of experience of programming using various languages, technologies and platforms. Highly experienced in object-oriented programming, algorithms, data structures and patterns. Has good communication skills, skilled in project management and direct communication with clients.

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS

Advanced knowledge of OOP, programming patterns, HTTP and TCP/IP protocols, JSON, XML, data structures and formats, RESTful services.

Programming languages

proficient PHP.

proficient JavaScript.

ColdFusion.

prior experiences: C/C ++, Delphi.

PHP skills

Experience of:

Zend Framework 1.

CakePHP.

Typo3.

Symphony.

CMS DataLife Engine.

Magento.

ColdFusion skills

Experience of:

Railo 4.5.

Framework-one (FW/1).

Hibernate ORM.

Solr search.

Frontend skills

Good knowledge of:

JavaScript: base JS and client JS, AJAX.

Prototype, jQuery & jQuery mobile.

HTML5/CSS3, Bootstrap.

Database skills

Good knowledge of MySQL, MSSQL databases. Experience in working with MongoDB.

SOFTWARE SKILLS

Software development process

Experience of

GIT, SVN.

Atlassian Jira.

Integrated development environments

Extensive knowledge of NetBeans, Eclipse, Sublime Text, some experience working with MS Visual Studio.

Other

Good PC administration skills, database server administration skills.

Good knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus APIs.

WORK EXPERIENCE

Freelance -Remotely

Web Developer, 2016

Developed and maintained web applications for different customers.

Provided consulting services.

Created various technical documentation.

Colophon New Media - Kiev/Sevastopol/Charleston (USA)

Lead Web Developer, 2015 – 2016

As a ColdFusion backend developer, participated in the development of various web sites using own created CMS system based on FW/1, among them:

advanced real estate portal which synchronizes with other real estate systems;

developed business sites;

other enterprise solutions.

Supported PHP projects (based on wordpress, opencart ).

Implemented content parsing service.

PHPShop Software - Sevastopol/Moscow

Senior Web Developer, 2009 – 2015

Participated in development our own framework.

Participated in development of CMS system (based on own framework).

Developed framework used for different applications.

Created ORM system.

Created complicated E-commerce systems.

Worked on frontend solutions.

During this time worked on the outer projects of different complexity based on different platforms.

Freelance

Programmer, 2005 – 2008

Created different native programs (using Delphi, C/C++, .NET Windows Forms) for different tasks.

Created websites using PHP and different content management systems.

Html coder (HTML/CSS developer)

EDUCATION

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science

Sevastopol National Technical University, 2004-2008

Specialist degree in Computer Science

Sevastopol National Technical University, 2009

Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering.

Department of Cybernetics and Computer Engineering.

Specialist diploma in the specialty "Computer systems and networks." Thesis - Decomposition of digital computing systems.

PERSONAL SKILLS

Willingness to take responsibility.

Passionate programmer, likes to learn new technologies and platforms.

Hard working person, always tries to produce better solutions.

Team player.

Good written and oral communication skills, pre-intermediate English.

PERSONAL DETAILS

Date of birth: August 12, 1987.

Marital status: married.

Nationality: Ukrainian.

Ready to work remotely, ready for business trips.

Hobbies:

Sports: skiing, paragliding, motorcycling, football, tourism, alpinism, badminton.

Travelling the world.

CONTACT DETAILS