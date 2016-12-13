vovik_temp

CAREER SUMMARY
Web developer with over 8 years of experience of programming using various languages, technologies and platforms. Highly experienced in object-oriented programming, algorithms, data structures and patterns. Has good communication skills, skilled in project management and direct communication with clients.
PROFESSIONAL SKILLS
Advanced knowledge of OOP, programming patterns, HTTP and TCP/IP protocols, JSON, XML, data structures and formats, RESTful services.
Programming languages
- proficient PHP.
- proficient JavaScript.
- ColdFusion.
- prior experiences: C/C ++, Delphi.
Experience of:
- Zend Framework 1.
- CakePHP.
- Typo3.
- Symphony.
- CMS DataLife Engine.
- Magento.
Experience of:
- Railo 4.5.
- Framework-one (FW/1).
- Hibernate ORM.
- Solr search.
Good knowledge of:
- JavaScript: base JS and client JS, AJAX.
- Prototype, jQuery & jQuery mobile.
- HTML5/CSS3, Bootstrap.
Good knowledge of MySQL, MSSQL databases. Experience in working with MongoDB.
SOFTWARE SKILLS
Software development process
Experience of
- GIT, SVN.
- Atlassian Jira.
Extensive knowledge of NetBeans, Eclipse, Sublime Text, some experience working with MS Visual Studio.
Other
- Good PC administration skills, database server administration skills.
- Good knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus APIs.
Freelance -Remotely
Web Developer, 2016
- Developed and maintained web applications for different customers.
- Provided consulting services.
- Created various technical documentation.
Lead Web Developer, 2015 – 2016
- As a ColdFusion backend developer, participated in the development of various web sites using own created CMS system based on FW/1, among them:
- advanced real estate portal which synchronizes with other real estate systems;
- developed business sites;
- other enterprise solutions.
- Supported PHP projects (based on wordpress, opencart ).
- Implemented content parsing service.
Senior Web Developer, 2009 – 2015
- Participated in development our own framework.
- Participated in development of CMS system (based on own framework).
- Developed framework used for different applications.
- Created ORM system.
- Created complicated E-commerce systems.
- Worked on frontend solutions.
- During this time worked on the outer projects of different complexity based on different platforms.
Programmer, 2005 – 2008
- Created different native programs (using Delphi, C/C++, .NET Windows Forms) for different tasks.
- Created websites using PHP and different content management systems.
- Html coder (HTML/CSS developer)
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science
Sevastopol National Technical University, 2004-2008
Specialist degree in Computer Science
Sevastopol National Technical University, 2009
- Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering.
- Department of Cybernetics and Computer Engineering.
- Specialist diploma in the specialty "Computer systems and networks." Thesis - Decomposition of digital computing systems.
- Willingness to take responsibility.
- Passionate programmer, likes to learn new technologies and platforms.
- Hard working person, always tries to produce better solutions.
- Team player.
- Good written and oral communication skills, pre-intermediate English.
- Date of birth: August 12, 1987.
- Marital status: married.
- Nationality: Ukrainian.
- Ready to work remotely, ready for business trips.
- Sports: skiing, paragliding, motorcycling, football, tourism, alpinism, badminton.
- Travelling the world.
- Location: Ukraine, Kyiv/Sevastopol.
- E-mail: [email protected]
- Skype name: vovik_temp