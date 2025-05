Написание постов на английском на стоматологическую тематику (1000 зн)

Здравствуйте. Так как свободное владение английским языком обязятельно. Оплата только через PayPal, Skrill, или upwork.com

Looking for someone who is capable to write responses in graduate dental education online blog. Each response will be given a starting paragraph(s) and your task is to continue conversation within the subject line/summarize previous author/add your own point of view. Eachresponse should be 200 words, must stay on topic and use English that is expected for a graduate level student, and have references cited if needed. Please see attached example and rubric below.

Rubric:

Use of analysis, synthesis, and evaluation;

Critical and/or creative contribution;

Very clear that readings are understood and incorporated well into responses;

Asks questions that extend the discussion; makes insightful, critical comments;

Contributes new information and identifies the source using current APA format;

This is an ongoing project.