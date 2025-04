Разработка 3 Iphone + android apps

Добрый день,

нам нужно создать несколько iphone апликаций. Вот список того, что нужно (на английском):

Daily deals agreggator:

User's actions:

1. User clicks on the app

2. He chooses categories + place (maybe on 1 page)

3. He clicks on any of the deals

4. He sees the deal's details

5. He can click and move to the deal website.

Apps (what did I like in those apps) :

CityGuideDeals - categories

Findrix - ALL :) Design, "deals near me", "favorites"...

http://itunes.apple.com/app/the-dealmap/id384635413?mt=8&ls=1 - the Map!

We need iphone/android app

------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get points from entering the shop

We want to a clone of one of those webs (including the iphone/android app):

http://www.shopkick.com/

www.checkpoints.com

What is the main idea? - user receives points for those things:

* He enters the shop with bluetooth and our app turned on

* Just turning on the wifi + GPS and tho "chech in" in the shops/places near him

* By scanning QR/Bar(EAN) code with his phone (there are lots of free apps which enable to scan those codes). Codes will be entered by us (admins) to the database on the server)

* Invite his friends to the system

We need very good synchronization between the apps and the web (server). There is a need for a complete facebook sync (like here http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFXzyJ8mUh4&NR=1)

User can redeem his points for prizes.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lockerz.com

We are building a clone web (but with lockerz old design and style).

The idea of web is to give users points for:

1. Checking in on the website

2. Watching videos

3. Answering daily questions

4. Inviting friends

Why we are doing it? - Because we will connect it to all our projects and external web - users will receive points to their lockerz account, which they can redeem for prizes.

So actually main functions of the web are:

1. The web itself

2. Affiliate system

The web is being done (should be completed in a 3 weeks) and we will need an Iphone/android app