Переклад текста

Interviewer: Thank you for taking some time off from your busy schedule to answer a few questions about your life!

Brad: it’s my pleasure.

Interviewer: Could you tell us about an average day in your life?

Brad: Sure, I get up early — at 7 in the morning. Then I have breakfast. After breakfast, I go to the gym.

Interviewer: Are you studying anything now?

Brad: Yes, i’m learning a new film called «The Man About Town»