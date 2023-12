Перевести стихотворение на русский язык с соблюдением рифмы

Strange Story

I saw a pigeon making bread

I saw a girl composed of thread

I saw a towel one mile square

I saw a meadow in the air

I saw a rocket walk a mile

I saw a pony make a file

I saw a blacksmith in a box

I saw an orange kill an ox

I saw a butcher made of steel

I saw a penknife dance a reel

I saw a sailor twelve feet high

I saw a ladder in a pie

I saw an apple fly away

I saw a sparrow making hay

I saw a farmer like a dog

I saw a puppy mixing grog

I saw three men who saw these too

And will confirm what I tell you.