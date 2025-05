🛠 Project: Nextcloud Migration to a New Server (Docker)

Looking for an experienced specialist to help migrate a Docker-based Nextcloud instance (version 26) to a new server.

🔹 What’s available:

Old server running Nextcloud in Docker (currently buggy)

Full system snapshot

Access to existing data volumes (user files, app data – including Deck)

Technical client (me) who can provide SSH access, follow instructions, and understand the setup

🔹 What’s needed:

Set up a fresh Docker-based Nextcloud instance on a new server

Restore/attach existing volumes (data, configs, Deck, etc.)

Retain user accounts and apps if possible

Ensure everything is working smoothly

Provide brief documentation or explanation for recovery steps

Experience with Docker and Nextcloud is required.