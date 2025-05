avoloschuk

Software development, outsourcing, IT Services. CRM, ERP

Краткое описание нашей компании - Fairway Development Technologies

Fairway Development Technologies is a software development and IT solutions company that provides a wide range of offshore outsourcing IT services and innovative solutions with primary focus on Windows platform. The company has been operating in this area since its very foundation in 2006 and has amassed a substantial experience in Microsoft .NET technologies, Web design and development technologies, launched CRM on-demand service. Fairway is also famous for its Web development services. Our Web development team combines the efforts of keen experts in Web portals, online communities and e-commerce software development. Since we pace up-to-date with the cutting-edge IT trends we have gained considerable knowledge base in such domains as .NET software development. Nowadays our customers enjoy the benefits of Fairway's offshore IT outsourcing services all.