Software Engineer

Summary

Hard skills:

• Experience in Java SE/EE development

• Finished Epam course Web-developer

• Good knowledge of HTML/CSS and JS.

• Knowledge and experience in of ElasticSearch and ActiveMQ.

• Knowledge and practice in Spring, Hibernate frameworks

• Good kowledge of SQL databases (MS sql, Oracle)

• Base understanding of 1c

Soft skills:

• Good communication skills in English(Speaking – B1, Writing – B1)

• High level of productivity, responsibility, and discipline

• Capable of self-learning

• Good understanding of Agile (Scrum, Kanban) methodology

• Experience with work organization tools (Trello, Jira)

Work Experience

June 2021 — present time

ООО "EnjoyLab"

Moscow

Business / Systems Analyst

• Communication with the customer

• Clarifying product requirements

• Building a development process

• Work in fat and confluence

• Management of a development team of 3 developers and 2 testers

July 2019 — June 2021

EPAM Systems

Minsk

Middle software engineer

• Collecting requirements from the customer, design, and development of a new function

• Covered new functionality with tests using JUnit, Mockito

• Discussion of bugs that occur during application development with QA testers and fixing them

• Changed some parts of the project to improve product quality

• Participated in daily status stand-ups

• Discussed problems with colleagues to find the best solution. Designed database architecture

• Built application architecture in accordance with OOP principles

• Used version control service (Git)

• Build web application using the Spring MVC framework

• Covered application functionality with unit tests

• Added REST Service

June 2020 — October 2021

ООО "Зампа"

Moscow

Business / Systems Analyst

• Communication with the customer to clarify the requirements for the product

• Solving the current tasks of maintaining the application in working order

• Writing problem statements

• Close interaction with developers

April 2020 — April 2021

Software Development Project Management

• Formation of a scope of tasks

• Prioritization of tasks

• Management of a team of 2 developers

• Using Trello to manage tasks and the development process

• Conducting daily meetings to get status on tasks

Education

Higher education

2021 Belarusian State University

Physical faculty. Physicist-engineer

Успешный кейс:

Мы занимались разработкой товаро-учетной системой для заказчика, который занимается пошивкой личного бренда одежды. Ему было необходимо вести электронную документацию товаров которые он продавал на маркетпелйсах.

До того как мы внедрили наш продукт, заказчик вел всю документацию в excel. Кроме того основной проблемой было то что, объем документации увеличивался очень быстро. Каждый день он получал отчет со складов которые содержали информацию по остаткам товара.

Следующей важной проблемой стало заполнение спецификации при отгрузке на маркетплейсы. У них очень большие, но шаблонные спецификации которые необходимо заполнять при каждой отгрузке товара.

Для решения этих проблем мы внедрили веб-севисы которые позволи загружать все отчеты которые приходят со склада, фабрики в единую базу данных, быстро обрабатывать, удобно заполнять необходимые поля и автоматически заполнять шаблоны документов по отгрузке на маркетплейсы.

Внедрение данного подхода сократило время от получения товара до выгрузки его в маркетплейсы в несколько раз.

После первого этапа оформления тз, могу предложить полноценную разработку вашей системы с наймом необходимых для этого людей

Спасибо за ваше время и внимание! Буду ожидать любого вашего ответа!

Работаю через ИП (РБ).

Telegram: @MaksimOniep