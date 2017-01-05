Создание страницы для eBay.

  1. Биржа фриланса
  2. HTML-верстка
Закрыт2 заявки212 просмотров

Задание 

Необходимо отредактировать eBay страничку обявление.

1. Необходимо заменить логотип на новый

2. Зделать чтоб фотографии когда нажымаеш на маленькую отодражались в большом окне.  как в примере снизу. Может добавить логотип.

3. Добавить видео после кнопки Give us a call как в примере.  Ссылка видео https://youtu.be/4nh4XGUFnfA

4. Поменять все ссылки с www.kova.uk.com на www.kovapartitions.co.uk по смыслу.

5. В блоке Related Items поминять чтобы когда мышку подводишь было видно что это ссылка и чтоб она работала.

6. Также какието другие мелкие эстетические доработки.

http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Glass-integration-in-to-modern-office-with-installation-/182380448490?hash=item2a76b8caea:g:xIAAAOSwFe5X1~Kg

пример:

http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/NEW-Tamron-AF-17-50-f-2-8-XR-Di-II-LD-Lens-for-Canon-A16E-/251629852105?hash=item3a964ed5c9:g:79EAAOSwGtRXxSTb

Требования к выполнителю:

Выполнитель должен иметь ebay account для тестирования

Большой опыт работы и хорошые отзывы.

Связыватся через skype, viber

оплата через pay pal, western union, 

   

       

           

               

           

       

   

   

       

           

               

                   

Related Items

                   

                       

                        Glass sliding door

                        £ 1080.00

                   

                   

                       

                        Movable wall

                        £ 575.00

                   

                   

                       

                        Sliding glass door

                        £ 123.54

                   

               

           

           

The price and pictures listed is for the installation of glass partition which is the size of 32 meters squared and 2 Glass Doors.

If you have a question, please give us a call so we can talk through your project

You can easily work out the estimate cost for your glass partitioning using the guide below

               

Glass Partition with Installation

 

                   

Just simply measure in metres and add all the lengths of partition together and multiply it by the height of it.

   

Glass Partitions: (L1+L2+L3+L4) x H x £135 (per m2) = Glass Price

   Doors: number of doors x £950 (per door) = Doors Price

   Total cost = Glass price + Doors Price

   Further discounts available for large projects

   

Price includes professional installation. (please note the price does not include VAT)

   

Not sure if your measurements are correct? Please give us a call we will be happy to help

Please give us a call

               

               

                   

                       

Glass Partitions Specification

  • 10mm Toughened Glass [Up to 33dB (A)] (height up to 2800mm)

  • Standard track colour, RAL 9010 (white)

  • Frameless glass door

    •        

  • Standard DDA Dots Film Manifestation

    •    

                   

                   

                       

                           

Other options available

  • 12mm Toughened Glass [Up to 37dB (A)] (height up to 3000mm)

  • Double glazed System

  • Custom made manifestation

    •        

  • Sliding and acoustic framed door

  • Track in other RAL colours

    •    

                       

                   

               

Benefits of buying from us:

  • Complete support from initial contact to aftercare

  • Installation is included in the quote

  • Flexible work schedule

  • Available to work out of normal working hours

  • Hassle free

  • One stop shop

  • 10 years in Business

  • Over 250 Project completed

We now cover an even bigger area!

Installation process

1.    Measure up the heights and widths you need in meters. The price can then be worked out by using our description above. Alternatively, if you are not sure you can call us and we can advise you a quote over the phone. Please note any quote given from measurements provided, could be subject to change if the glass size required is a different measurement to that which was originally provided.

2.    If you have any pictures, drawing or sketches please send them to us. This will help us to advise the best possible solution and make sure you achieve the results you are looking for. If you have any questions please contact us so we can talk through your project, we can discuss different solutions and options until you are absolutely satisfied with the result.

3.    Once everything is confirmed and you are happy with the quote, we set a date that is convenient for you for installation. The Installation process usually takes between 2 and 4 weeks, depending on the project size. Usually, installation is carried out in two separate visits – fixing the tracks in on the first visit and then fitting the glass panels on in a second visit. At the end of the installation our team will demonstrate to you how the system operates and make sure you are absolutely happy with the result!

                 

       

   

OUR COMPANY

Here at KOVA, we have been helping businesses to improve their image, premises and presence in Greater London for almost 10 years. We manage the entire fit out process from start to finish. So far we have worked on over 250 projects, helping companies realise their potential and enabling them to create better work spaces for their employees.

   

       

           

               

 

               

                   

additional information

                   

                       

London Office: Moorgate House, 5- 8 Dysart ST, London. EC2A 2BX

                       

Essex Office: Suite 211, Sterling House, 214-215 Langston Road, Loughton, IG10 3TS

                       

Tel: 0845 625 6241 / Fax: 0845 625 6242

                       

                           

                               

                           

                       

                   

               

           

           

2016 © Kova. All Rights Reserved

       

   

8 лет назад
kovapoltava
Олег 
42 года
8 лет в сервисе
Был
4 года назад

Заявки фрилансеров

Нет заявок фрилансеров

  • Похожие заказы

  • Додедлать Wordpress

    Добрый день. Надо доделать там некоторые правки они во вложении. Интересует цена и срок и когда сможете приступить.

    WordPress
    HTML-верстка1 исполнитель
    Завершен
    8 лет назад

  • Нужно сделать верстку лендинга.

    $2000

    Сделать нужно до 7 января до 12:00 по МСК.  Стоимость 2000 рублей.  Обязательно сделать кроссбраузерно  Скорость загрузки от 70 по сервису  developers.google.com/spe...  ...

    HTML-верстка27 заявок
    Закрыт
    8 лет назад

  • Требуется переверстка сайта.

    Здравствуйте.  Требуется переверстка сайта медицинского центра - www. doverie-med.ru.  Срок выполнения - в пределах 3-х рабочих дней.  Оплата за проект - 2500 рублей.   Обязательно кроссбраузерность.  Адаптивная верстка.  Сайт ...

    HTML-верстка21 заявка
    Закрыт
    8 лет назад

  • Настроить шаблон на вордпресс.

    $5

    Нужно настроить шаблон на вордпресс. Шаблон примерно такой. http://clinico.creaws.com/ http://quanticalabs.com/wp_themes/medicenter/ Сам сайт не большой. О нас, Наши врачи, Отзывы, Фото, Контакты. Может у вас есть на примете шаблон для медцентра, адаптивный, слайдер, телефон ...

    WordPress
    HTML-верстка8 заявок
    Закрыт
    8 лет назад

  • Верстка баннеров для сайта

    $10

    Необходимо сверстать баннеры для главной страницы сайта Баннеры должны быть как на примере http://joxi.ru/KAgP93RcWGlDrl   Должны отображаться одинаково с любым разрешением экранов. Два варианта цвета - черный текст/черная кнопка с белым текстом и белый ...

    HTML-верстка1 исполнитель
    Завершен
    8 лет назад

  • Оптимизация вёрстки сайта под мобильные устройства

    Требуется оптимизировать вёрстку сайта EcolMebel.ru под мобильные устройства. Сайт должен пройти проверку: https://search.google.com/search-console/mobile-friendly?id=WVG94v5xjLhDTicxcMWkag  Нужен не дорогой вариант, как пример: http://vipdivani.ru/ (изначально также был неадаптирован).   Перечень основных типов страниц: http://ecolmebel.ru/ ...

    HTML-верстка1 исполнитель
    Завершен
    8 лет назад