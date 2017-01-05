Создание страницы для eBay.

Задание

Необходимо отредактировать eBay страничку обявление.

1. Необходимо заменить логотип на новый

2. Зделать чтоб фотографии когда нажымаеш на маленькую отодражались в большом окне. как в примере снизу. Может добавить логотип.

3. Добавить видео после кнопки Give us a call как в примере. Ссылка видео https://youtu.be/4nh4XGUFnfA

4. Поменять все ссылки с www.kova.uk.com на www.kovapartitions.co.uk по смыслу.

5. В блоке Related Items поминять чтобы когда мышку подводишь было видно что это ссылка и чтоб она работала.

6. Также какието другие мелкие эстетические доработки.

http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Glass-integration-in-to-modern-office-with-installation-/182380448490?hash=item2a76b8caea:g:xIAAAOSwFe5X1~Kg

пример:

http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/NEW-Tamron-AF-17-50-f-2-8-XR-Di-II-LD-Lens-for-Canon-A16E-/251629852105?hash=item3a964ed5c9:g:79EAAOSwGtRXxSTb

Требования к выполнителю:

Выполнитель должен иметь ebay account для тестирования

Большой опыт работы и хорошые отзывы.

Связыватся через skype, viber

оплата через pay pal, western union,

Related Items

Glass sliding door

£ 1080.00

Movable wall

£ 575.00

Sliding glass door

£ 123.54

The price and pictures listed is for the installation of glass partition which is the size of 32 meters squared and 2 Glass Doors.



If you have a question, please give us a call so we can talk through your project



You can easily work out the estimate cost for your glass partitioning using the guide below

Glass Partition with Installation

Just simply measure in metres and add all the lengths of partition together and multiply it by the height of it.

Glass Partitions: (L1+L2+L3+L4) x H x £135 (per m2) = Glass Price



Doors: number of doors x £950 (per door) = Doors Price



Total cost = Glass price + Doors Price



Further discounts available for large projects

Price includes professional installation. (please note the price does not include VAT)

Not sure if your measurements are correct? Please give us a call we will be happy to help

Please give us a call

Glass Partitions Specification

10mm Toughened Glass [Up to 33dB (A)] (height up to 2800mm)

Standard track colour, RAL 9010 (white)

Frameless glass door

Standard DDA Dots Film Manifestation

Other options available

12mm Toughened Glass [Up to 37dB (A)] (height up to 3000mm)

Double glazed System

Custom made manifestation

Sliding and acoustic framed door

Track in other RAL colours

Benefits of buying from us:

Complete support from initial contact to aftercare

Installation is included in the quote

Flexible work schedule

Available to work out of normal working hours

Hassle free

One stop shop

10 years in Business

Over 250 Project completed

We now cover an even bigger area!

Installation process

1. Measure up the heights and widths you need in meters. The price can then be worked out by using our description above. Alternatively, if you are not sure you can call us and we can advise you a quote over the phone. Please note any quote given from measurements provided, could be subject to change if the glass size required is a different measurement to that which was originally provided.

2. If you have any pictures, drawing or sketches please send them to us. This will help us to advise the best possible solution and make sure you achieve the results you are looking for. If you have any questions please contact us so we can talk through your project, we can discuss different solutions and options until you are absolutely satisfied with the result.

3. Once everything is confirmed and you are happy with the quote, we set a date that is convenient for you for installation. The Installation process usually takes between 2 and 4 weeks, depending on the project size. Usually, installation is carried out in two separate visits – fixing the tracks in on the first visit and then fitting the glass panels on in a second visit. At the end of the installation our team will demonstrate to you how the system operates and make sure you are absolutely happy with the result!

OUR COMPANY

Here at KOVA, we have been helping businesses to improve their image, premises and presence in Greater London for almost 10 years. We manage the entire fit out process from start to finish. So far we have worked on over 250 projects, helping companies realise their potential and enabling them to create better work spaces for their employees.

additional information

London Office: Moorgate House, 5- 8 Dysart ST, London. EC2A 2BX

Essex Office: Suite 211, Sterling House, 214-215 Langston Road, Loughton, IG10 3TS

Tel: 0845 625 6241 / Fax: 0845 625 6242

