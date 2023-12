Job for the Bitrix CMS content manager

We offer you a remote job for the management of the content in the Bitrix CMS.

Our company bring the medicine innovative products to the wide area of the world, started in Asia region.

We has a multilingual web-site and need a content manager to:

- Edit structure of the site

- Edit content (news, articles, graphics) in the CMS

- Administration of the site

- Search remarkable articels in the web, edit it and associating with the content of the site

Requirements:

- Web-programming basic or advanced

- Editing content basic or advanced

- Broadband connection (optional)

- University-level education (can be incomplete)

- Bitrix knowledge (can be superficial)

- Individual employee only

- Good basic knowledges in medicine, biology & physics

- Interest in creative abilities

Send your resume via e-mail only.

We will contact you by phone. Please, don't forget about the region and country codes in your contact data.

Thank you.