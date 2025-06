Перевод фраз на 7 языков

Необходим перевод на франц,немец, итал, испан, португ, корей, япон

300+ levels of fun!

collect hidden object

create powerful combos

South Pole is melting! Do you want to help penguins and find the reason of that melting? Join the adventure!

Match cute penguins in rows of three or more to get super powerful combinations and complete challenging levels!

Game features:

- Over 300 levels and constant updates;

- Hidden objects on the map that give you additional coins and help in your investigation;

- Learn to create powerful combinations and use them to complete even the most tricky levels;

- Cute and kind characters that follow you as you progress;

- High quality graphics and animations for you to enjoy the game!