Нужна разработка backend на ЯП Kotlin

В поиске Senior Lead Kotlin Backend Developer

General Requirements:

✅ Several years of experience in backend development and Kotlin

✅ Fluent English

✅ Fluent Russian

✅ Being able to lead a team of server/backend developers

✅ Deep understanding of dependency injection, clean architecture, reactive programming, Gradle modules

The backend currently uses the following technologies:

✅ Kotlin codebase (Ktor) on Google Cloud App Engine

✅ Libraries: Jetbrains Exposed, Guice, Firebase, Mockito, JUnit5

✅ Database: MySQL 5.7

✅ RESTApi