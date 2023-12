Требуется программист для написания драйверов

Requirements:

* Strong knowledge of C++;

* Strong knowledge of OOP/OOD;

* Good knowledge of software engineering practices;

* Hands-on experience with version control system (SVN or CVS);

* Experience in reviewing code;

* Team working, good communication skills;

* Good attitude towards juniors;

* English, upper-intermediate level;

* Industry experience in 3+ years.

Main responsibilities:

* Development of device drivers under the OS/2 environment

* Application development for OS/2 environment

* Transporting of already existed drivers from various operating systems to OS/2

Conditions:

* The company provides comfortable working conditions

* Standard working day: from 10 am to 19 pm ( remote model can be an option)

* Official registration, paid vacation and sick leaves

Salary according to the results of interview

[email protected]