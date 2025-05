Hello,

I’m currently developing a React project, but unfortunately, my frontend developer is unavailable to continue working on it. I am in search of a senior React frontend developer who can take over and help advance the project.

Here’s the link to our project for your review: https://github.com/Hediousbeast/react-project.

After you’ve had a chance to check it out, I would love to arrange a meeting to discuss the project details further.

Please feel free to include your hourly rate when you reply to this proposal. If you are a senior developer, we would be happy to hire you based on your proposed rate.

Thank you for considering this opportunity. I look forward to our conversation!

Best regards