A fast-growing online printer headquartered in the United States is looking for a full-time senior prepress manager to join our team in Ukraine. Our Ukrainian team is a close group of experts who many have been with us for over 10 years. Our dedication to Ukraine is unwavering as we have had a team in Ukraine for 14+ years and as our owner is born and raised in Kharkiv.

As the senior prepress manager, your daily tasks will include checking and fixing clients’ artwork for production, creating client designs, recreating logos, and creating pdf proofs. Your other responsibilities will include writing up orders, verifying production fulfills the job correctly, updating order statuses, and managing our sample processing and fulfillment operations. To excel at this job, you will need to have a love for details with an eye for design.

This is a full-time, independent contractor position who will work from home from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Salary will be paid in U.S. dollars (amount dependent on experience and knowledge) and include paid time off and holidays.

Responsibilities:

Review and fix client artwork to ensure it is print-ready.

Create sales orders (through QuickBooks) and pdf proofs for clients to approve.

Update order statuses and shipment information on the website as the job goes through the production process to shipping and then delivered to the client.

Verify production reports meet our expectations.

Process and fulfill sample requests for clients.

Produce quality work in a fast-paced, process-driven environment, meeting design expectations for quality, creativity, accuracy, and turnaround time.

Maintain a high degree of quality control through self-proofing.

Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience in prepress or print design.

Expertise in Adobe Illustrator.

Experience with print design, color theory, and fonts.

Experience in Photoshop and InDesign.

In-depth knowledge of the print production process.

Extremely detailed orientated.

Proficient in the English language.

Highly motivated self-starter personality.