Your task is to convert 28 web pages made in Figma into working HTML (no internal coding!).

* HTML must be pixel perfect to match the design in Figma on any screen.

* HTML must have support for any screens (mobile and desktop).

* All pop-ups should open when the button is clicked.

Figma attached.

All screens are as images so you can do your calculations.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11l5ErsVKxHJYM1bQ1xroAHTd5gCWnmIM/view?usp=sharing