Не приходит почта с mail.ru на gmail

This message was created automatically by mail delivery software.

A message that you sent could not be delivered to one or more of its

recipients. This is a permanent error. The following address(es) failed:

gmail почта

[email protected]

SMTP error from remote mailer after RCPT TO::

host mail.holiday-crimea.com.ua [88.198.58.70]:

554 5.7.1 : Relay access denied

------ This is a copy of the message, including all the headers. ------

Return-path:

Received: from mail by f267.mail.ru with local

id 1NDWjO-0007Od-00

for [email protected]; Thu, 26 Nov 2009 08:17:26 +0300

Received: from [94.178.83.151] by win.mail.ru with HTTP;

Thu, 26 Nov 2009 08:17:26 +0300

From: =?koi8-r?Q?=E7=C5=CF=D2=C7=C9=CA?=

To: support

Subject: 1

Mime-Version: 1.0

X-Mailer: mPOP Web-Mail 2.19

X-Originating-IP: [94.178.83.151]

Date: Thu, 26 Nov 2009 08:17:26 +0300

X-Mru-Data: 815:0:1:0:196:1

Reply-To: =?koi8-r?Q?=E7=C5=CF=D2=C7=C9=CA?=

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=koi8-r

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

Message-Id:

X-Spam: Not detected

X-Mras: Ok