s_el

Елена s_el

 
52 годаУкраина/Харьков
11 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
3 часа назад
110 отзывов
1 новый
Растровая и векторная графика

Победы в конкурсах:

______________________________________

https://www.weblancer.net/contests/712336.html

https://www.weblancer.net/contests/705449.html

https://www.weblancer.net/contests/701963.html

https://www.weblancer.net/contests/700739.html

https://www.weblancer.net/contests/692192.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/682331.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/670065.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/682254.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/676102.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/653375.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/647820.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/651045.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/646715.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/635944.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/642357.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/634957.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/635736.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/620096.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/619459.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/618803.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/613055.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/588395.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/587215.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/587908.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/576414.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/575537.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/575540.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/568006.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/564241.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/558736.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/554995.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/559042.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/554906.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/546803.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/549426.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/547847.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/548682.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/543520.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/542530.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/537985.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/537851.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/534677.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/533641.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/534719.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/518158.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/527242.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/525339.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/509719.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/503299.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/498547.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/491298.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/492076.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/481845.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/475951.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/463134.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/463115.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/461781.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/456070.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/450598.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/458611.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/447018.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/433386.html

HTML
недостаточно оценок
недостаточно рекомендаций
$60
средняя цена заказа
20%
заявок принято заказчиками
1
постоянных заказчиков
114
безопасных платежей
ТОП-5
Фирменный стиль
ТОП-5
Наружная реклама
ТОП-5
Шрифты
ТОП-20
Дизайн продукции
ТОП-20
Логотипы и Знаки
Показать все
Портфолио
Показать больше работ
Отзывы заказчиков
olegrijikov
33 годаИзраиль
3 года в сервисе
Был
месяц назад
$50
10 баллов
месяц назад
Разработка логотипа для IT-компании
новый отзыв
Спасибо! Быстро качественно и профессионально!
Благодарю за интересный проект, было приятно сотрудничать.
Ответный отзыв
olegrijikov
33 годаИзраиль
3 года в сервисе
Был
месяц назад
$50
10 баллов
месяц назад
Создать логотип
Просто супер! быстро, качественно, идеально. Спасибо!
Спасибо за выбор. Все отлично, рекомендую к сотрудничеству!
Ответный отзыв
kodes
43 годаГермания
16 лет в сервисе
Был
4 месяца назад
$100
10 баллов
9 месяцев назад
Логотип для бренда
Всё на отлично
Благодарю за сотрудничество. Рекомендую!
Ответный отзыв
paschenkoyura
Украина
4 года в сервисе
Был
10 месяцев назад
$25
10 баллов
10 месяцев назад
Розробити дизайн етикетки (наліпки для пачки кави)
Все чудово!Дякую за роботу
Дякую за конкурс та вибір моєї роботи. Все добре. Рекомендую до співпраці!
Ответный отзыв
guest_16314869700493
2 года в сервисе
Был
2 года назад
$150
10 баллов
2 года назад
Разработать дизайн сертификата для NFT
Отлично справилась с конкурсом! Спасибо огромное за понимание и внимательность к нашему проекту!)
Спасибо за интересный конкурс и сотрудничество. Рекомендую!
Ответный отзыв
Логотипы и Знаки
67 отзывов
$10/час
от $50от 2 дней
#20
Дизайн продукции
14 отзывов
$10/час
от $50от 3 дней
#13
Верстка полиграфии
9 отзывов
$10/час
от 2 дней
#54
Фирменный стиль
8 отзывов
$10/час
от $30от 2 дней
#4
Наружная реклама
4 отзыва
от $30
от 2 дней
#5
Иллюстрации и Рисунки
4 отзыва
$10/час
от 2 дней
#127
Баннеры
1 отзыв
от $30
от 2 дней
#332
Шрифты
нет отзывов
от $50
от 3 дней
#5
Показать все услуги