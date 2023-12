Php developer/supporter

We are looking for a person who can temporary substitute (3 summer months) our Supporter here in Kyiv.

The main requirements:

- good Linux knowledge (sysadmin)

- MySQL/database knowledge - intermediate level is enough

- spoken English - intermediate level is enough

- experience in PHP - intermediate level is enough

- experience with heavy loaded servers (hardware + software)

- experience in Nginx is a big plus – optional

It will be fine to find a specialist which will work

- at least 4 hours per day

or

- 3 full days per week

If you are interested please send your CV: [email protected]