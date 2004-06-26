Website Development and E-commerce Solutions with Drupal, HTML5, CSS3, jQuery, AJAX

About me:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I am communicative, detail-oriented, hardworking, and responsive.

Fair in pricing policies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I offer a range of services for website development using Drupal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- I develop websites from scratch using Drupal: from planning to delivering the final solution.

- I create custom modules for Drupal-based websites, tailored to meet client needs and preferences.

- I provide ongoing support for existing Drupal websites: ensuring proper updates, bug fixes, and minor improvements.

- We also handle migration of websites from other platforms to Drupal CMS.

- Development and maintenance of various types of websites: commercial, informational, personal.

- Estimated website development time starts from two weeks.

I also offer my services in front-end development.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Technologies I work with as a Senior Drupal Specialist:

- Drupal 8/9/10: site building, custom module development, theming;

- PHP (object-oriented programming);

- Twig templating engine;

- Symfony framework (integrated with Drupal);

- Composer for managing dependencies;

- Drush (Drupal command-line interface);

- Git version control;

- MySQL/MariaDB for database management;

- HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX for front-end development;

- Sass for advanced CSS pre-processing;

- Bootstrap for responsive design;

- Pantheon, Acquia for cloud hosting and continuous delivery;

- Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design.

Additional skills:

- Implementation of PerfectPixel for precise designs;

- W3C standards, ensuring valid and clean code;

- Clean, logical, and well-structured hand-written code;

- Sprite usage for optimized images;

- Meeting all deadlines;

- Fair pricing;

- Consistent online presence and client support.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Best regards, Liliya.