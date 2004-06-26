konstantin-kr

Website Development and E-commerce Solutions with Drupal, HTML5, CSS3, jQuery, AJAX

About me:

I am communicative, detail-oriented, hardworking, and responsive.

Fair in pricing policies.

I offer a range of services for website development using Drupal.

- I develop websites from scratch using Drupal: from planning to delivering the final solution.

- I create custom modules for Drupal-based websites, tailored to meet client needs and preferences.

- I provide ongoing support for existing Drupal websites: ensuring proper updates, bug fixes, and minor improvements.

- We also handle migration of websites from other platforms to Drupal CMS.

- Development and maintenance of various types of websites: commercial, informational, personal.

- Estimated website development time starts from two weeks.

I also offer my services in front-end development.

Technologies I work with as a Senior Drupal Specialist:

- Drupal 8/9/10: site building, custom module development, theming;

- PHP (object-oriented programming);

- Twig templating engine;

- Symfony framework (integrated with Drupal);

- Composer for managing dependencies;

- Drush (Drupal command-line interface);

- Git version control;

- MySQL/MariaDB for database management;

- HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX for front-end development;

- Sass for advanced CSS pre-processing;

- Bootstrap for responsive design;

- Pantheon, Acquia for cloud hosting and continuous delivery;

- Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design.

Additional skills:

- Implementation of PerfectPixel for precise designs;

- W3C standards, ensuring valid and clean code;

- Clean, logical, and well-structured hand-written code;

- Sprite usage for optimized images;

- Meeting all deadlines;

- Fair pricing;

- Consistent online presence and client support.

Best regards, Liliya.

0 из 5

Отзывы заказчиков

WMDrakon
37 лет
18 лет в сервисе
Был
2 года назад
$15
10 баллов
3 года назад
Доработка календаря в Битрикс
Работа выполнена за пару часов. Все как обещал. Молодец.
Александр четко ставит задачу и корректно ведет общение. Все вопросы решаются оперативно. Рекомендую к сотрудничеству
Ответный отзыв
eXtatic
36 лет
11 лет в сервисе
Был
6 месяцев назад
$100
3 балла
6 лет назад
Натянуть верстку на Bitrix
Выбрал Константина из за хороших отзывов, но ошибся. Причем ошибся сильно. Человек абсолютно не надежный оказался, а это главное. Константин сделал верстку довольно быстро, показал ее. Все было хорошо, ничего не предвещало беды. В общении адекватен, все вроде ок... Настало время натягивать все это дело на Bitrix...и тут началось. Срок подходил к концу, даже уже прошел почти. Константин сказал что у него, а потом еще у кого то были днюхи. Ок, я вошел в положение. Константин пообещал что все быстро доделает. Далее прошла еще неделя, ничего так и не было сделано. Константин сказал что ему было лень делать проект. Короче, он просто его не делал, без причины. Честность - уже хорошо. Пообещал быстро закончить. В итоге, сегодня уже 12 сентября, начало проекта 6 Августа. Проект так и не закончен. Было море правок, которые вносились супердолго. Еще осталось 2 страницы. Константин постоянно игнорит, не отвечает на запросы. Резюмирую: может Константин и умеет верстать и натягивать на Битрикс сайты, но он абсолютно не выдерживает сроки, а так же не придерживается деловой этики и не уважает заказчика абсолютно. Если вы готовы делать проект месяцами, заместо 2 недель, мириться с игнорами постоянными, гадать забил ли на Вас Константин или в настроении доделать проект - он ваш вариант. Если же вам важны сроки и не хотите валидолить каждый день - ищите другого. Отзыв писать не хотел, надеялся решить все нормально. Но игноры продолжаются, правки не вносятся. Поэтому вот... Кстати, 50% оплаты Константин, как истинный джентельмен, разрешил не возвращать. Но все мы понимаем, что есть дедлайны, договоры и пени. На них ему плевать.
Типичный манагер который хочет побыстому срубить бабла но не хочет особо париться по написанию ТЗ и вникать в проект, для него новая страница это не отдельный пнукт в ТЗ а обычная правка, которую ты обязан выполнить за тот же бюджет. А когда ты говоришь что сделаешь эту страницу, но только позже, сразу катает отзыв и говорит мол когда сделаешь удалю... Но обращаться к другому фрилансеру не спешит, так как больно любит экономить, и под видом просраных сроков начал подкидывать еще страниц, которых даже в дизайне не было. При всем этом человек еще умудряется говорит за какие то контракты и пени, когда сам толком ТЗ написать не может. Крайне не советую!
Ответный отзыв
ajdaknam
Олег 
37 лет
6 лет в сервисе
Был
6 лет назад
$100
10 баллов
6 лет назад
Верстка страниц + натяжка 1С-битрикс (Возможно под ключ)
Работы выполнил очень хорошо, я доволен!
Все прошло хорошо, продолжаем работать над проектом.
Ответный отзыв
mediamax
Максим 
41 год
14 лет в сервисе
Был
3 года назад
$10
10 баллов
6 лет назад
1C-Битрикс 301 редирект
Спасибо, всё ок.
Все прошло хорошо
Ответный отзыв
Sekoko
Глеб 
34 года
13 лет в сервисе
Был
3 месяца назад
$1
10 баллов
6 лет назад
Добавить еще один адрес
Все отлично. Все сделано моментально. Быстро и не дорого. Спасибо. Будем обращаться еще.
Отличный заказчик, четкое ТЗ, на связи, оплата моментально.
Ответный отзыв
