About me:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I am communicative, detail-oriented, hardworking, and responsive.
Fair in pricing policies.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I offer a range of services for website development using Drupal.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- I develop websites from scratch using Drupal: from planning to delivering the final solution.
- I create custom modules for Drupal-based websites, tailored to meet client needs and preferences.
- I provide ongoing support for existing Drupal websites: ensuring proper updates, bug fixes, and minor improvements.
- We also handle migration of websites from other platforms to Drupal CMS.
- Development and maintenance of various types of websites: commercial, informational, personal.
- Estimated website development time starts from two weeks.
I also offer my services in front-end development.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Technologies I work with as a Senior Drupal Specialist:
- Drupal 8/9/10: site building, custom module development, theming;
- PHP (object-oriented programming);
- Twig templating engine;
- Symfony framework (integrated with Drupal);
- Composer for managing dependencies;
- Drush (Drupal command-line interface);
- Git version control;
- MySQL/MariaDB for database management;
- HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX for front-end development;
- Sass for advanced CSS pre-processing;
- Bootstrap for responsive design;
- Pantheon, Acquia for cloud hosting and continuous delivery;
- Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design.
Additional skills:
- Implementation of PerfectPixel for precise designs;
- W3C standards, ensuring valid and clean code;
- Clean, logical, and well-structured hand-written code;
- Sprite usage for optimized images;
- Meeting all deadlines;
- Fair pricing;
- Consistent online presence and client support.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Best regards, Liliya.
Портфолио
- Разработка сайта Чай, кофе te-a.ru201 просмотр
- Редизайн сайта renovacio-med.ru241 просмотр
- Разработка интернет магазина авто лаков295 просмотров
- Сайт по продаже алкоголя288 просмотров
- Интеграция верстки kamchatka-gold.ru173 просмотра