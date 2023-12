HTML-JAVASCRIPT Pizza Form

(Если пользователь выбирает маленькую СЫРНУЮ пиццу то при нажатии на кнопки должна выводиться цена.

Radio button group for pizza size 1) Small 2) medium 3) Large

Radio button group to select the pizza crust : 1) thin 2) hand tossed 3) regular : No extra charges for pizza crust .

Radio button group for : 1) veg loves 2) pepperoni 3) cheese

Price for Veg lovers is 10$ for small : medium is 12 and large is 14.

Price for pepperoni is 20 for small ,medium for 22 and large for 24.

Price for cheese is 30 for small ,medium for 32 and large for 34.

Drop down for drink selection : coke, sprite , Canada dry. Each drink is $2 .

!Button to calculate Amount : On button click of this , you should call javascript function to validate all the fields. Remember that all

the fields are required. Once all the fields are valid , display subtotal ,tax separately and then grand total in label or span tag. For eg: person has selected veg lovers for 10 $ and a drink then the total will be 10+2 = 12 and tax will be 12*0.13 and grand total will

be 12*1.13