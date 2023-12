Сделать слайдер для сайтов на WordPress

добрый день. нужно сделать слайдер: (blogslider as a ahortcode) responsive



Таски:



1. Slider for BLog or other CPT elements.

-> Responisive

-> Desktop view 3 or 4 elements

-> mobile 1 element and the others are cutted at the right edge (like many apps)



2. Shortcode or Plugin feature so that it can be included in the Wordpress page.



3. English comments so that I can change settings when a client want to have it different.