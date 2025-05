Верификация данных

INFUSEmedia is looking for Remote Lead Verification Specialist.

Who we are?

INFUSEmedia is a fully integrated, data-fueled, demand generation engine that offers a host of industry-leading solutions designed to help B2B organizations drive qualified interest. We employ a holistic, omnichannel approach, which empowers us to identify, qualify, and produce actionable engagement. Supported by the latest innovations in digital marketing, we generate leads by strategically promoting content through innovative social, programmatic, mobile, and direct outreach campaigns.

Who is Lead Verification Specialist?

Lead Verification Specialist is a specialist who checks the pertinence of Lead’s (a representative of a company, a potential client) information (such as email, the current job title, company size and so on) through the Internet searching and phone calls.

What do we offer?

Competitive salary;

Flexible schedule and the ability to work remotely; Minimum 4 hours per day;

Paid online training;

Team Lead and HR Manager support;

Career and professional growth.

At least Intermediate English;

Lack of a full-time job;

Microphone and headphones or headsets;

PC features (RAM 4 Gb, Windows 7/8/10);

High internet speed (30 megabits); You can check it on https://www.speedtest.net/

Experience with Google Sheets.

Requirements:Will be a plus;If you are interested please send your CV to Alla Kopiichenko; Recruiter, email [email protected]