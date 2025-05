Looking for a Website Builder (Site Assembly in a Website Constructor)

We are looking for a specialist to build a website based on a ready-made design using a popular website builder (Tilda, Webflow, Wix, etc.). The design has been fully prepared by a designer — your task is to professionally transfer it into a functional website.

🔧 Responsibilities:

Building the website based on a design in Figma or another visual format.

Working in your preferred website builder (we’ll discuss and agree on this together).

Adapting pages for mobile devices.

Setting up basic animations, links, and interactive elements.

Delivering the final project and, if necessary, providing a brief walkthrough.



✅ Requirements:

Experience with visual website builders (Tilda, Webflow, Wix, etc.).

Attention to detail and accurate implementation of the design.

Responsibility and ability to meet deadlines.

Understanding of UX/UI principles is a plus.



💰 Terms:

One-time task (potential for further collaboration).

Remote work.

Deadline: to be discussed individually.

Payment: negotiable, depending on timeline and complexity.





If you are confident working with site constructors and know how to bring a design to life — we’d love to work with you! Please send your portfolio and a brief introduction. Telegram: @kirill_lanin39