There are some datasets that are made available to the general public via dedicated website - data.gov.il

The website allows to download datasets from browser (as csv files) or send requests via API.

However the download of csv file via command-line tools (ex. curl) is not available.

The task is to create script / method to facilitate download of the csv files from Linux command line.

An example of the public dataset download link: https://data.gov.il/dataset/degem-rechev-wltp/resource/142afde2-6228-49f9-8a29-9b6c3a0cbe40/download/142afde2-6228-49f9-8a29-9b6c3a0cbe40.csv