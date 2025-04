Исправление ошибки в аккаунт STRIPE

Нужен программист, знакомый с платёжной системой STRIPE. На аккаунте нашей фирмы появилась какая-то ошибка и её нужно исправить. Сам STRIPE пишет нам об этой ошибке вот что:

We’re contacting you because we’re still having trouble delivering data to a webhook endpoint associated with your platonentertainment.dk account in live mode. Webhooks are used to notify your server about events that happen in your Stripe account, such as a payout completing or an invoice being created. The failing webhook endpoint is https://tickets.nebopromo.com/web/stripe.

You or someone on your team has added that endpoint in your Stripe webhook settings, which you can view and edit here: https://dashboard.stripe.com/account/webhooks.

Please note that in most cases a failing webhook does not impact your payments or payouts. However, if you use subscriptions we rely on your webhook endpoint to notify you of new invoices. These invoices may be delayed for up to three days if your webhook is unable to successfully receive them. If you use Checkout, you may be handling the `checkout.session.completed` event as part of your purchase fulfillment process as described here: https://stripe.com/docs/payments/checkout/fulfillment#webhooks. If you do, failure to handle these events may interfere with purchase fulfillment.

We’ve attempted to notify the endpoint 97 times since June 24, 2020 at 04:09PM. If this endpoint is important to your application, please try and fix the issue. If you do not need the webhook endpoint you can delete it from your Stripe webhook settings. We will stop sending notifications to your webhook by July 3, 2020 around 04:09PM.

Если вам ясно, что имеется в виду, и вы знаете как исправить ошибку, то назовите сроки и цену ваших услуг.