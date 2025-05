We seek an experienced backend developer to develop an API infrastructure for dashboard management based on AWS and Chrome headless. You will develop the server part, allowing users to broadcast dashboards through the cloud securely.



Tasks:

✅ Developing an API for managing Chrome headless and broadcasting dashboards

✅ Automating the management of AWS server instances (EC2, Security Groups)

✅ Implementing the logic of connecting to a remote browser via noVNC/websockify

✅ Optimizing the server infrastructure and API for real-time work



What you will need:

✔ Experience in developing REST API (FastAPI, Flask, Django)

✔ Strong knowledge of Python (boto3, requests, multiprocessing)

✔ Working with AWS (EC2, Security Groups, IAM)

✔ Experience with Chrome headless, Selenium, Puppeteer

✔ Understanding the basics of DevOps and cloud infrastructure (preferred)

✔ Experience with logging and monitoring (CloudWatch, Prometheus, Grafana)



How to apply:

Please send your resume and examples of completed API, AWS, and server automation projects. Please attach a link if you have a portfolio or code on GitHub.



📩 We are waiting for your responses! 🚀