Написать на PHP анализатор логов.

Подробности при личном общении.

Анализатор простенький по значениям параметров из лога.

Пример, лога:

6:07:49 New Hope 2.8.0.SK AUDUSDi, M1: ---- (!!!) Negative slippage: 2.4 points

16:07:49 New Hope 2.8.0.SK AUDUSDi, M1: ===> New order BUY opened at 0.9284, broker Ask: 0.92817, LmaxBid: 0.92844, Diff = 2.7 points, spread = 0.4 points, slippage = 10 points

16:07:52 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: ==> INFO: LMAX Ask [SELL!]: LMAX Ask = 102.902, brokers Bid = 102.930, diff = 2.8, OpenPositionDiff = 2.4, spread = 0.4, slippage = 10)

16:07:53 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: open #4879094 sell 0.12 USDJPYi at 102.900 ok

16:07:53 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: modify #4879094 sell 0.12 USDJPYi at 102.900 sl: 103.004 tp: 102.600 ok

16:07:53 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: === OpenNewOrder (): New SELL order #4879094 opened at 102.9, requested price = 102.930, magic = 276, SL = 103.034, TP = 102.630, lot = 0.12, slippage = 10

16:07:53 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: ==> INFO: OrderSend () execution time: 359 ms

16:07:53 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: ==> INFO: OrderModify () execution time: 109 ms

16:07:53 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: ---- (!!!) Negative slippage: 3 points

16:07:53 New Hope 2.8.0.SK USDJPYi, M1: ===> New order SELL opened at 102.9, broker Bid: 102.930, LmaxAsk: 102.902, Diff = 2.8 points, spread = 0.4 points, slippage = 10 points