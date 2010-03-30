Automated Blog Article Posting on Web 2.0 VBNET

ONLY VBNET!

example

Private Sub weblogposter(Optional ByVal updater As Boolean = False)

On Error Resume Next

weblogbusy = True

Dim url As String = webweblog.Document.Url.ToString

log("weblog here " & url)

If weblogupdated = True Then GoTo updated

If updater = True Then GoTo update

If InStr(url, "weblog.com/wp-login.php") > 0 Then GoTo login

If InStr(url, "weblog.com/wp-admin/post-new.php") > 0 Then GoTo post

If InStr(url, "post.php?action=edit&post=") > 0 Then GoTo posted

If InStr(url, "weblog.com/wp-admin/") > 0 Then GoTo dashboard

login:

webweblog.Document.All("log").SetAttribute("value", "exxxxxx")

webweblog.Document.All("pwd").SetAttribute("value", "ifxxxxxxxxxxx")

webweblog.Document.All("wp-submit").InvokeMember("click")

GoTo ender

dashboard:

'webweblog.Navigate("http://efiman38.weblog.com/wp-admin/post-new.php")

For i = 0 To webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1

If InStr(webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "New Post") > 0 Then

webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")

'webloglink = webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).GetAttribute("HREF")

'log("found weblog link to post ! " & webloglink)

Exit For

End If

Next

GoTo ender

post:

webweblog.Document.All("post_title").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innerhtml)

webweblog.Document.All("content").SetAttribute("value", current_article_innerhtml)

webweblog.Document.All("publish").InvokeMember("click")

GoTo ender

posted:

If InStr(url, "&message=6") > 0 Then

log("weblog; first post, just getting link for linkwheel,")

For i = 0 To webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1

If InStr(webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "View post") > 0 Then

'webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")

webloglink = webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).GetAttribute("HREF")

log("found weblog posted link! " & webloglink & ";now waiting and updating to insert linkweehl for LJ=" & ljlink)

txtweb20links.Text = webloglink & vbCrLf & txtweb20links.Text

weblogready = True

Exit For

End If

Next

End If

If InStr(url, "&message=1") Then

log("updated weblog post with LJ linkwheel link inside of it, doing nothing")

End If

update:

log("weblog;timer says that LJ did post link, and weblog can be updated with lj link=" & ljlink)

webweblog.Document.All("post_title").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innerhtml)

webweblog.Document.All("content").SetAttribute("value", "" & ljlink & "

" & current_article_innerhtml)

webweblog.Document.All("save").InvokeMember("click")

updater = False

weblogupdated = True

GoTo ender

updated:

log("weblog: weblog post was updated with linkwheel, lets go to dashboard, and wait new posts,")

For i = 0 To webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1

If InStr(webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Dashboard") > 0 Then

webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")

Exit For

End If

Next

GoTo ender

ender:

Exit Sub

End Sub

Private Sub weblivejournal_DocumentCompleted(ByVal sender As System.Object, ByVal e As System.Windows.Forms.WebBrowserDocumentCompletedEventArgs) Handles weblivejournal.DocumentCompleted

'log("weblivejournal.ReadyState " & weblivejournal.ReadyState)

livejournalbusy = False

End Sub

Private Sub livejournalposter(Optional ByVal updater As Boolean = False)

On Error GoTo bug

livejournalbusy = True

Dim url As String

url = weblivejournal.Document.Url.ToString

log(url)

If livejournalupdated = True Then GoTo updated

If updater = True Then GoTo updating

If url = "http://www.livejournal.com/update.bml" Then GoTo post

If url = "http://www.livejournal.com/" Then GoTo dashboard

If url = "http://www.livejournal.com/login.bml" Then GoTo login

GoTo ender

login:

' MsgBox("lj")

log("LIVEJOURNAL: entry page, entering pass")

weblivejournal.Document.All("user").SetAttribute("value", "xxxxxxxxxx")

weblivejournal.Document.All("password").SetAttribute("value", "xxxx8R0")

weblivejournal.Document.All("action:login").InvokeMember("click")

GoTo ender

dashboard:

For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1

If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Post") > 0 Then

weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")

Exit For

End If

Next

GoTo ender

post:

'log("lj posting page, start posting...")

If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.InnerText, "Update successful.") > 0 Then

log("Livejournal:lj posted successfully. getting posted link...")

For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1

If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "View the entry") > 0 Then

ljlink = weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).GetAttribute("HREF")

log("found LJ posted link! " & ljlink)

txtweb20links.Text = ljlink & vbCrLf & txtweb20links.Text

livejournalready = True

Exit For

End If

Next

log("Livejournal:Posted link,now i go to EDIT ENTRY")

For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1

If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Edit the entry") > 0 Then

weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")

Exit For

End If

Next

Else

log("Livejournal: starting posting article into form...")

weblivejournal.Document.All("subject").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innertext)

weblivejournal.Document.All("event").SetAttribute("value", current_article_innerhtml)

weblivejournal.Document.All("prop_taglist").SetAttribute("value", Replace(current_article_h1_innertext, " ", ",")) '

weblivejournal.Document.All("action:update").InvokeMember("click")

End If

GoTo ender

updating:

'editjournal.bml?journal=

log("livejournal: timer says its time to update LJ post with wordpress link=" & wordpresslink)

log("livejournal: LJ post was update with linkwheel, exit sub")

weblivejournal.Document.All("subject").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innertext)

weblivejournal.Document.All("event").SetAttribute("value", "" & wordpresslink & "

" & current_article_innerhtml)

weblivejournal.Document.All("prop_taglist").SetAttribute("value", Replace(current_article_h1_innertext, " ", ",")) '

weblivejournal.Document.All("action:save").InvokeMember("click")

updater = False

livejournalupdated = True

GoTo ender

updated:

log("livejournal: LJ already updated with linkwheel, going to main page, lets do another link")

For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1

If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Home") > 0 Then

weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")

Exit For

End If

Next

GoTo ender

ender:

Exit Sub

bug:

log("LIVEJOURNAL:ERROR=" & ErrorToString())

Resume Next

End Sub