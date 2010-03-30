Доброе время суток! Требуется написать функцию на Java осуществляющую сопоставление url и домена поясню на примере На входе имеем список доменов, вида 1) domain.com 2) ...
Automated Blog Article Posting on Web 2.0 VBNET
ONLY VBNET!
куплю PRIVATE SUBs
сделать по такому приципу на другие сайты
http://hubpages.com/hubtool/create/name/
http://linux-installation-info.wetpaint.com/page/how+to+convert+linux+to+unix+crap
сколько стоит 1 SUB()?
example
Private Sub weblogposter(Optional ByVal updater As Boolean = False)
On Error Resume Next
weblogbusy = True
Dim url As String = webweblog.Document.Url.ToString
log("weblog here " & url)
If weblogupdated = True Then GoTo updated
If updater = True Then GoTo update
If InStr(url, "weblog.com/wp-login.php") > 0 Then GoTo login
If InStr(url, "weblog.com/wp-admin/post-new.php") > 0 Then GoTo post
If InStr(url, "post.php?action=edit&post=") > 0 Then GoTo posted
If InStr(url, "weblog.com/wp-admin/") > 0 Then GoTo dashboard
login:
webweblog.Document.All("log").SetAttribute("value", "exxxxxx")
webweblog.Document.All("pwd").SetAttribute("value", "ifxxxxxxxxxxx")
webweblog.Document.All("wp-submit").InvokeMember("click")
GoTo ender
dashboard:
'webweblog.Navigate("http://efiman38.weblog.com/wp-admin/post-new.php")
For i = 0 To webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1
If InStr(webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "New Post") > 0 Then
webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")
'webloglink = webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).GetAttribute("HREF")
'log("found weblog link to post ! " & webloglink)
Exit For
End If
Next
GoTo ender
post:
webweblog.Document.All("post_title").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innerhtml)
webweblog.Document.All("content").SetAttribute("value", current_article_innerhtml)
webweblog.Document.All("publish").InvokeMember("click")
GoTo ender
posted:
If InStr(url, "&message=6") > 0 Then
log("weblog; first post, just getting link for linkwheel,")
For i = 0 To webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1
If InStr(webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "View post") > 0 Then
'webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")
webloglink = webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).GetAttribute("HREF")
log("found weblog posted link! " & webloglink & ";now waiting and updating to insert linkweehl for LJ=" & ljlink)
txtweb20links.Text = webloglink & vbCrLf & txtweb20links.Text
weblogready = True
Exit For
End If
Next
End If
If InStr(url, "&message=1") Then
log("updated weblog post with LJ linkwheel link inside of it, doing nothing")
End If
update:
log("weblog;timer says that LJ did post link, and weblog can be updated with lj link=" & ljlink)
webweblog.Document.All("post_title").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innerhtml)
webweblog.Document.All("content").SetAttribute("value", "" & ljlink & "
" & current_article_innerhtml)
webweblog.Document.All("save").InvokeMember("click")
updater = False
weblogupdated = True
GoTo ender
updated:
log("weblog: weblog post was updated with linkwheel, lets go to dashboard, and wait new posts,")
For i = 0 To webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1
If InStr(webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Dashboard") > 0 Then
webweblog.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")
Exit For
End If
Next
GoTo ender
ender:
Exit Sub
End Sub
Private Sub weblivejournal_DocumentCompleted(ByVal sender As System.Object, ByVal e As System.Windows.Forms.WebBrowserDocumentCompletedEventArgs) Handles weblivejournal.DocumentCompleted
'log("weblivejournal.ReadyState " & weblivejournal.ReadyState)
livejournalbusy = False
End Sub
Private Sub livejournalposter(Optional ByVal updater As Boolean = False)
On Error GoTo bug
livejournalbusy = True
Dim url As String
url = weblivejournal.Document.Url.ToString
log(url)
If livejournalupdated = True Then GoTo updated
If updater = True Then GoTo updating
If url = "http://www.livejournal.com/update.bml" Then GoTo post
If url = "http://www.livejournal.com/" Then GoTo dashboard
If url = "http://www.livejournal.com/login.bml" Then GoTo login
GoTo ender
login:
' MsgBox("lj")
log("LIVEJOURNAL: entry page, entering pass")
weblivejournal.Document.All("user").SetAttribute("value", "xxxxxxxxxx")
weblivejournal.Document.All("password").SetAttribute("value", "xxxx8R0")
weblivejournal.Document.All("action:login").InvokeMember("click")
GoTo ender
dashboard:
For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1
If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Post") > 0 Then
weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")
Exit For
End If
Next
GoTo ender
post:
'log("lj posting page, start posting...")
If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.InnerText, "Update successful.") > 0 Then
log("Livejournal:lj posted successfully. getting posted link...")
For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1
If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "View the entry") > 0 Then
ljlink = weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).GetAttribute("HREF")
log("found LJ posted link! " & ljlink)
txtweb20links.Text = ljlink & vbCrLf & txtweb20links.Text
livejournalready = True
Exit For
End If
Next
log("Livejournal:Posted link,now i go to EDIT ENTRY")
For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1
If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Edit the entry") > 0 Then
weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")
Exit For
End If
Next
Else
log("Livejournal: starting posting article into form...")
weblivejournal.Document.All("subject").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innertext)
weblivejournal.Document.All("event").SetAttribute("value", current_article_innerhtml)
weblivejournal.Document.All("prop_taglist").SetAttribute("value", Replace(current_article_h1_innertext, " ", ",")) '
weblivejournal.Document.All("action:update").InvokeMember("click")
End If
GoTo ender
updating:
'editjournal.bml?journal=
log("livejournal: timer says its time to update LJ post with wordpress link=" & wordpresslink)
log("livejournal: LJ post was update with linkwheel, exit sub")
weblivejournal.Document.All("subject").SetAttribute("value", current_article_h1_innertext)
weblivejournal.Document.All("event").SetAttribute("value", "" & wordpresslink & "
" & current_article_innerhtml)
weblivejournal.Document.All("prop_taglist").SetAttribute("value", Replace(current_article_h1_innertext, " ", ",")) '
weblivejournal.Document.All("action:save").InvokeMember("click")
updater = False
livejournalupdated = True
GoTo ender
updated:
log("livejournal: LJ already updated with linkwheel, going to main page, lets do another link")
For i = 0 To weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Count - 1
If InStr(weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InnerText, "Home") > 0 Then
weblivejournal.Document.Body.GetElementsByTagName("A").Item(i).InvokeMember("click")
Exit For
End If
Next
GoTo ender
ender:
Exit Sub
bug:
log("LIVEJOURNAL:ERROR=" & ErrorToString())
Resume Next
End Sub
