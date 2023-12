Помощь с разработкой приложения (Android)

Ищу Senior Mobile App Engineer (Android): кто поможет нам закрыть задачу по разработке приложения

Нужные знания:

• Kotlin, for the Android apps (just a better version of Java);

• AWS, for our servers and storage;

• Kubernetes and Docker, for our services.

Common requirements:

• 3+ years of experience working with object oriented programming;

• Knowledge of different web technologies and UI/UX standards;

• Comfortable with HTML and CSS;

• Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect applications to back-end services;

• Ability to write clean and clear code with proper tests coverage (Unit, Snapshot, UI);

• Experienced in version control (Git);

• Familiarity with continuous integration;

• Good verbal and written English.

Android:

• 2+ years of experience in Kotlin (and Android-development);

• Have experience working with native Android Apps;

• Knowledgeable in SDKs such as UIKit, Core Animation, Core Data and cocoa frameworks;

• Knowledgeable in Android SDKs (API 15+) and Google Firebase SDK;

• Have published (in Google Play) apps created (fully or in part) by you;

• Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning;

• Understanding of Material Design principles and interface guidelines.