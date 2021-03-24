Job expectations
Looking for a remote position or office with a possibility of part-time remote work. I’m not interested in gambling, adult, trading and Forex, any financial themes and cryptocurrency. The ideal project for me is something useful for a great number of people. Social projects preferred.
Professional skills
- Backend skills: PHP5/7, Laravel4/5, Yii1/2, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, WebSockets, integration of the Youtube API3, Google Charts, FCM API, Sphinx, ElasticSearch, Node.js, Socket.io;
- Frontend skills: JavaScript, Mootools, JQuery, RequireJS, ReactJS, AngularJS, CSS2/3, Twitter BootStrap3/4, Smarty, Blade, Webpack2/3/4;
- Devops skills: Linux bash, Apache, Nginx, Docker, DigitalOcean;
- Version control system SVN, Git, Mercurial;
- Web development with CMS WordPress, OpenCart, Magento, IPB;
- C++ and Delphi desktop applications developing used RDBMS MySQL, Oracle, MS Access, FireBird and VBA Excel macros developing;
- SCADA-systems developing (RSView, SIMATIC WinCC) with support of Objective-C and Basic, programming of the manufactural micro-controllers (Allen-Bradley, Siemens)
.Job experience
Senior PHP Fullstack developer | ByteAnt - Lviv (remote position) | December 2019 – Present time
Responsibilities: Long-term support of the SaaS cloud platform for creating beauty saloons - https://beauty-pos.com.
Tech: Symfony 4, PHP 7.3, Postgres, React, MobX, Docker
Senior PHP Fullstack developer | RocketHash - Kharkov | October 2018 – November 2019
Responsibilities: Long-term support of company’s own cryptocurrency-based gambling products (under NDA)
Tech: Laravel 5, PHP 7.3, MySQL, Redis for sessions/job queues/data caching, WebSockets, Node.js, React, Redux, MobX, Social Network APIs, Docker
Middle Fullstack PHP developer | Simcord - Kharkiv | June 2017 – October 2018
Responsibilities:
- Supporting the internal web application for the client support service (Yii 1, PHP 5.6, Angular 1.5, jQuery, NodeJS, Socket.io, AWS SDK v3 for uploading files to S3, MySQL)
- Supporting the site https://ipromarketplace.info (Laravel 5, PHP 5.6, IPB forum 4, jQuery)
- Creating the admin control panel for the site https://www.bitbon.space and API server for BS mobile applications (Laravel 5, PHP 7.1, jQuery, FCM API, AWS S3, Redis, PostgreSQL)
Middle Fullstack PHP developer | DigitalDealerz - Kharkiv | August 2016 – June 2017
Responsibilities
- Supporting the old corporate site written with Laravel http://old.digitaldealerz.com
- Creating the CRM with Laravel for school controlling http://school.dd-sales.com
- Creating the eCommerce site with nice custom constructor based on Canvas http://starlight-ua.com
- Creating the WordPress landing page with booking functionality http://city-beauty.com.ua
- Creating the simple landing page with multilanguage functionality http://mammothebike.dd-sales.com
- Creating the corporate site http://polyteda-cloud.com
- Developing the Laravel eCommerce site http://4elements.com.ua
- Developing and long-term support of the corporate site https://vitalplast.com
- Developing and long-term support of the corporate site https://d-sto.com
Junior Fullstack PHP developer | Kvadrosoft - Mariupol | March 2015 – August 2016
Responsibilities:
- Long-term supporting a social network of movie lovers - https://www.movielib.ru This project is a technical clone of the HighLoad project https://www.livelib.ru with 200 000+ users per day
- Mobile version of movielib.ru developing - https://www.movielib.ru/?version=mobile
Freelance | September 2014 – Present time
Responsibilities
- Developing the corporate website with video preview, product filters, admin panel, SEO-friendly and fast-loaded https://mold.d-sto.com
- Creating OpenCart SEO module for the site https://www.myzoomag.com.ua
- Supporting the Laravel eCommerce site for Estonian customer (discussing with the customer in English) https://greenest.ee
- Supporting the Laravel booking site for Chezh customer (discussing with the customer in English) http://bringo.co
- Creating simple women's blog http://50-kg.com
- Creating simple tech blog http://cccp-blog.com
Junior Embedded/Software Engineer | Public Company “Ilyich Iron and Steel Works” - Mariupol | August 2013 – March 2015
Responsibilities:
- Desktop multifunctional applications developing;
- Creating VBA Excel macros;
- SCADA-systems developing with Objective-C and Basic scripts;
- Manufactural micro-controllers programming (Allen-Bradley, Siemens).
Education
Master’s degree with honors in "Computer Science" at Azov State Technical University, Mariupol in 2013.
Language skills
- Russian (native);
- Ukrainian (native);
- English (Upper-intermediate).
Additional informationDeveloper and the author of the project «Make a website with their own hands» - http://cccp-blog.com/ where I share my web programming knowledge. Owner of the online store https://izdorov.com.ua. Have marketing (email marketing, SMM, SEO), technical writing, content management, managing skills. Volunteer UEFA European Under-19 Football Championship. Like powerlifting (took part at the competitions), swimming, playing guitar. Without bad habits.
Github account - https://github.com/Pashaster12
StackOverflow profile - https://stackoverflow.com/users/7075361/paul-basenko