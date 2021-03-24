Senior PHP FullStack Developer (7+ лет опыта)

Job expectations

Looking for a remote position or office with a possibility of part-time remote work. I’m not interested in gambling, adult, trading and Forex, any financial themes and cryptocurrency. The ideal project for me is something useful for a great number of people. Social projects preferred.

Professional skills

- Backend skills: PHP5/7, Laravel4/5, Yii1/2, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, WebSockets, integration of the Youtube API3, Google Charts, FCM API, Sphinx, ElasticSearch, Node.js, Socket.io;

- Frontend skills: JavaScript, Mootools, JQuery, RequireJS, ReactJS, AngularJS, CSS2/3, Twitter BootStrap3/4, Smarty, Blade, Webpack2/3/4;

- Devops skills: Linux bash, Apache, Nginx, Docker, DigitalOcean;

- Version control system SVN, Git, Mercurial;

- Web development with CMS WordPress, OpenCart, Magento, IPB;

- C++ and Delphi desktop applications developing used RDBMS MySQL, Oracle, MS Access, FireBird and VBA Excel macros developing;

- SCADA-systems developing (RSView, SIMATIC WinCC) with support of Objective-C and Basic, programming of the manufactural micro-controllers (Allen-Bradley, Siemens)

.Job experience

Senior PHP Fullstack developer | ByteAnt - Lviv (remote position) | December 2019 – Present time

Responsibilities: Long-term support of the SaaS cloud platform for creating beauty saloons - https://beauty-pos.com.

Tech: Symfony 4, PHP 7.3, Postgres, React, MobX, Docker

Senior PHP Fullstack developer | RocketHash - Kharkov | October 2018 – November 2019

Responsibilities: Long-term support of company’s own cryptocurrency-based gambling products (under NDA)

Tech: Laravel 5, PHP 7.3, MySQL, Redis for sessions/job queues/data caching, WebSockets, Node.js, React, Redux, MobX, Social Network APIs, Docker

Middle Fullstack PHP developer | Simcord - Kharkiv | June 2017 – October 2018

Responsibilities:

Supporting the internal web application for the client support service (Yii 1, PHP 5.6, Angular 1.5, jQuery, NodeJS, Socket.io, AWS SDK v3 for uploading files to S3, MySQL)

Supporting the site https://ipromarketplace.info (Laravel 5, PHP 5.6, IPB forum 4, jQuery)

Creating the admin control panel for the site https://www.bitbon.space and API server for BS mobile applications (Laravel 5, PHP 7.1, jQuery, FCM API, AWS S3, Redis, PostgreSQL)

Middle Fullstack PHP developer | DigitalDealerz - Kharkiv | August 2016 – June 2017

Responsibilities

Supporting the old corporate site written with Laravel http://old.digitaldealerz.com

Creating the CRM with Laravel for school controlling http://school.dd-sales.com

Creating the eCommerce site with nice custom constructor based on Canvas http://starlight-ua.com

Creating the WordPress landing page with booking functionality http://city-beauty.com.ua

Creating the simple landing page with multilanguage functionality http://mammothebike.dd-sales.com

Creating the corporate site http://polyteda-cloud.com

Developing the Laravel eCommerce site http://4elements.com.ua

Developing and long-term support of the corporate site https://vitalplast.com

Developing and long-term support of the corporate site https://d-sto.com

Laravel 4/5, PHP 5.6/7.1/7.2, RequireJS, jQuery, Bootstrap 3/4, WordPress, Yii 2, SMS Gate API, HTML Canvas, HTML, CSS

Junior Fullstack PHP developer | Kvadrosoft - Mariupol | March 2015 – August 2016

Responsibilities:

Long-term supporting a social network of movie lovers - https://www.movielib.ru This project is a technical clone of the HighLoad project https://www.livelib.ru with 200 000+ users per day

Mobile version of movielib.ru developing - https://www.movielib.ru/?version=mobile

: Homebrew PHP framework, PHP 5.3, Sphinx, Mootools, CSS, HTML

Freelance | September 2014 – Present time

Responsibilities

Developing the corporate website with video preview, product filters, admin panel, SEO-friendly and fast-loaded https://mold.d-sto.com

Creating OpenCart SEO module for the site https://www.myzoomag.com.ua

Supporting the Laravel eCommerce site for Estonian customer (discussing with the customer in English) https://greenest.ee

Supporting the Laravel booking site for Chezh customer (discussing with the customer in English) http://bringo.co

Creating simple women's blog http://50-kg.com

Creating simple tech blog http://cccp-blog.com

: PHP 5.6-7.3, Laravel 5, WordPress, OpenCart, MySQL, jQuery, CSS, HTML

Junior Embedded/Software Engineer | Public Company “Ilyich Iron and Steel Works” - Mariupol | August 2013 – March 2015

Responsibilities:

Desktop multifunctional applications developing;

Creating VBA Excel macros;

SCADA-systems developing with Objective-C and Basic scripts;

Manufactural micro-controllers programming (Allen-Bradley, Siemens).

: C++ and Delphi with RDBMS MySQL, Oracle, Access, Paradox, FireBird, VBA, Objective-C, Basic, RSView, SIMATIC WinCC

Education

Master’s degree with honors in "Computer Science" at Azov State Technical University, Mariupol in 2013.

Language skills

Russian (native);

Ukrainian (native);

English (Upper-intermediate).

Additional information

Developer and the author of the project «Make a website with their own hands» - http://cccp-blog.com/ where I share my web programming knowledge. Owner of the online store https://izdorov.com.ua . Have marketing (email marketing, SMM, SEO), technical writing, content management, managing skills. Volunteer UEFA European Under-19 Football Championship. Like powerlifting (took part at the competitions), swimming, playing guitar. Without bad habits.

Github account - https://github.com/Pashaster12

StackOverflow profile - https://stackoverflow.com/users/7075361/paul-basenko